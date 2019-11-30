‘You’re Not Different From Your Husband’ – Nigerians Blast Aisha Buhari Over Comment On Social Media Bill

Many Nigerian Twitter users have thrown mud at Wife of the president, Aisha Buhari for declaring her support for proposed social media bill.

Speaking on Friday at the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) general assembly meeting in Abuja, the First Lady said China has been able to control the use of social media by its 1.3 billion population and sees no reason why Nigerian can’t.

She said, “On this issue of social media, you cannot just sit in the comfort of your house and tweet that the Vice President has resigned. It is a serious issue. ”

“If China can control over 1.3 billion people on social media, I see no reason why Nigeria cannot attempt controlling only 180 million people.”

This statement has sparked outrage in the Nigerian social media sphere with many Nigerians expressing their displeasure at the comparison between Nigeria, a democratic country and China, a communist state.

See some of the reactions below:

Dear Aisha Buhari, in china, if a government official is found guilty of corruption, he/she will be shot to death and the bullet is paid for by his/her family. How about we copy this from China, not just social media control pic.twitter.com/bca1us0TSO — Obinna Nwosu (@obi_Nwosu) November 30, 2019

"If China can control over 1.3bn people on social media, I see no reason why Nigeria cannot control only 180m people" – Aisha Buhari. Is it not a miracle to see that our First Lady cannot distinguish btw Unitary / One Party State and Democratic State with all our education. 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/NV1RTpUtxs — AyeMojubar ☣️ (@ayemojubar) November 30, 2019

When Kyari's daughter wanted to beat Aisha Buhari, social media saved her, when her husband wanted to secretly take a second wife in her absence, we let her know through social media and she rushed home. Today Aisha want social media regulated. It's ok🚶🚶 — 🛑PROF Ozo-Nna-Nyere-Nwa (Affidavit) (@nwa_anambra) November 30, 2019

Since the cabals threatened Aisha Buhari with marrying a new wife for Baba Buhari, the following has happened. 1. She begged Kogi people to re-elect failed Yahaya Bello.

2.She's supporting the Social Media & Hate speech Bill. The cabal is so powerful,they can shut down anyone. — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) November 30, 2019

Aisha Buhari legit said on national TV that china controls 1.5 billion people so why shouldn't Nigeria. The dummy doesn't know Nigeria is a democracy and not a communist country like China. I blame the ignorant people who voted her husband. — Eric Ubong Afa-Owo (@EngrUberic) November 29, 2019

One minute Aisha Buhari is acting like she's with the masses, the next minute she's supporting the social media bill and playing solicitor for Yahaya Bello. Who the hell is this woman? 🤔 — 🔯 OTUNBA LAMBA 🕉️ (@Elhay16) November 30, 2019

I agree with Aisha Buhari that China regulates TV.

Aisha should also agree with China on the policy of hanging corrupt politicians.

She should also agree with China on limiting the family members of their politicians from studying and living abroad.#mompha #NairaMarley — Emperor (@DeLordEmperor) November 30, 2019