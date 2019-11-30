‘You’re Not Different From Your Husband’ – Nigerians Blast Aisha Buhari Over Comment On Social Media Bill

by Verity Awala
Aisha Buhari
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari

Many Nigerian Twitter users have thrown mud at Wife of the president, Aisha Buhari for declaring her support for proposed social media bill.

Speaking on Friday at the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) general assembly meeting in Abuja, the First Lady said China has been able to control the use of social media by its 1.3 billion population and sees no reason why Nigerian can’t.

She said,  “On this issue of social media, you cannot just sit in the comfort of your house and tweet that the Vice President has resigned. It is a serious issue. ”

“If China can control over 1.3 billion people on social media, I see no reason why Nigeria cannot attempt controlling only 180 million people.”

This statement has sparked outrage in the Nigerian social media sphere with many Nigerians expressing their displeasure at the comparison between Nigeria, a democratic country and China, a communist state.

See some of the reactions below:

 

