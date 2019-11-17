Actress Etinosa Idemudia Receives Mercedes Benz As Gift From Fan In Dubai

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerian actress Etinosa Idemudia has been gifted with a Mercedes Benz by a Dubai-based admirer.

The actress took to her IG page to share photos of her new car writing;

SWIPE LEFT 😭🙌🏻 my Joy knows no bounds
Indeed my Dubai trip comes to an end with the biggest surprise gift I have ever gotten in my life.. It’s not even my birthday and I am not going to say “it’s God o” or “is hardwork” or “perspire to inspire” it’s not anything but a God sent Angel who once reached out to me via my DM!! me Like I am still crying I am humbled like I no know wetin to talk. See Dubai no cold but cold dey catch me. Automatic cold just hook me. I dey cry like Omomo dey use my inhaler dey wedge my ches(t. Ahhh God know say for this my life Na biggie belle I get I no get pride 😭 is like a dream I don’t want to believe yet That meI am leaving Dubai as a Mercedes Benz owner. And to think that all these started from just a DM! GIRLS REPLY YOUR DM O😭😭😭
I AM SO SO GRATEFUL. MY HEART IS FULL OF GRATITUDE. 🎉 🎉🎉 #CHIPWHIP 🚨🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🚀
#ActressEtinosaIdemudia #AboveOnly🕊

