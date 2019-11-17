Alleged Rape: Pastor Fatoyinbo Reacts To His Victory In Court

by Temitope Alabi
Busola Dakolo and Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo
Nigerian photographer and mother of three, Busola Dakolo and Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

Biodun Fatoyinbo, senior of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly COZA, while preaching in his church revealed he wept after the rape case against him was thrown out.

Recall, we reported that the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Court 12, sitting at Bwari, Abuja, on Thursday, November 14th, dismissed the case filed by Busola Dakolo against him.

Fatoyinbo went on to sing about how God saw him through it all and how he experienced God’s mercy through it all.

 

