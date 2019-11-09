Actress Etinosa Goes Braless In New Sexy Photo

by Temitope Alabi
Etinosa
Etinosa

Nigerian actress and comedienne Etinosa has again taken to social media to cause a stir.

The funny lady shared a photo of herself rocking a pretty black dress braless while also sharing some knowledge about boobs.

In her words;

#DidYouKnow The left breast is always bigger than the right in women and left testicle bigger than the right in men.
Outfit and Styling @shoplafamilia
Make up @crystal_glams
#ActressEtinosaIdemudia #MiracleMoney #GameUpMovie

This is coming a day after she showed her support for Naira Marley’s tweet where he said big butts are better than having a master’s degree.

 

