Actress Etinosa Goes Braless In New Sexy Photo

Nigerian actress and comedienne Etinosa has again taken to social media to cause a stir.

The funny lady shared a photo of herself rocking a pretty black dress braless while also sharing some knowledge about boobs.

In her words;

#DidYouKnow The left breast is always bigger than the right in women and left testicle bigger than the right in men.

This is coming a day after she showed her support for Naira Marley’s tweet where he said big butts are better than having a master’s degree.