Rema Hits 1Million Followers On Instagram

by Temitope Alabi
Rema
Nigerian Artiste Rema

Fast-rising act Rema has hit a million followers on IG and taken to the social media platform to thank his fans.

Sharing  a photo of himself on his page, he penned  a lengthy appreciation post to his fans which reads thus;

Read Also: Remain Loyal To Your Boss, Dele Momodu Advises Osinbajo

“1 Million Commandos. 7 months ago I had 20k followers who gave me hope when there was none, in March I was introduced to the game and you all accepted me and showed me love like no other, you streamed & bought my sound, you helped me share my sound to the rest of the world, you convinced others to join the movement, you gave your vote in all my nominations, you all had my back in my absence in issues I could not speak you all spoke for me. I want to say thank you for your undying love, I see many more achievements in the future but I can’t do it alone, I need you. Together we continue to push! One family, one generation, God bless you all.”

Rema
Rema
Tags from the story
Mavin, Rema
0

You may also like

Top Nigerian Achievers Of Year 2013

“Get Married” – Angry Fans Blast Ex-Most Beautiful Girl, Munachi Abii For Her Birthday Dressing

Wizkid hijacks new song featuring Teni from unknown act

Kim Kardashian wants Kanye West to attend baby shower

BBNaija Press Conference: Mercy Gets N30M Cheque, N25M SUV (Video)

Nigerian Celebrities And Their Football Clubs – You Won’t Believe Who Supports Your Team

‘I am part of Wizkid’s history whether he likes it or’ not – Samklef

How my parents’ separation has helped my marriage –Kaffy

The Unexpected Happens After Seyi Is Dared To Sleep In Tacha’s Bed (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *