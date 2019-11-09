Rema Hits 1Million Followers On Instagram

Fast-rising act Rema has hit a million followers on IG and taken to the social media platform to thank his fans.

Sharing a photo of himself on his page, he penned a lengthy appreciation post to his fans which reads thus;

“1 Million Commandos. 7 months ago I had 20k followers who gave me hope when there was none, in March I was introduced to the game and you all accepted me and showed me love like no other, you streamed & bought my sound, you helped me share my sound to the rest of the world, you convinced others to join the movement, you gave your vote in all my nominations, you all had my back in my absence in issues I could not speak you all spoke for me. I want to say thank you for your undying love, I see many more achievements in the future but I can’t do it alone, I need you. Together we continue to push! One family, one generation, God bless you all.”