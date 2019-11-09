I Support T.I For Checking His Daughter’s Hymen – Jeannie Mai

The Real co-host Jeannie Mai has revealed that she is in support of rapper T.I.’s decision to have his daughter’s hymen checked regularly by a gynecologist to ensure she’s still a virgin.

Recall T.I revealed on an episode of the Ladies Like Us podcast that he takes his daughter Deyja Harris, 18, to the doctor to check if she is still a virgin.

Read Also: I Take My Daughter For Virginity Test Evey Year, Says T.I

Many have since called the rapper out but Jeannie has revealed that she supports him.

In her words; “I support what T.I. Is doing because I understand how hard it must be to communicate with an opposite gendered daughter, especially in this time. Especially what he must have seen and known, you know? Of what boys are like. And for me, I was a very wild girl, I didn’t like rules, I rebelled a lot.”

The real host went on to reveal that her father never sat down with her to have an open conversation about sex causing her to sneak boys into her room at a young age.

She however added that, “Clearly [T.I.] is super concerned about today’s world and everything, [so] I would just say, ‘What is it that you are concerned about when it comes to the breaking of the hymen or the fact that she’s having sex? Is it the STDs?’ Is it that she doesn’t understand what love is? Does he need to know the boys are? Why doesn’t he trust her? Whatever it is, he needs to speak it with her.”