Remain Loyal To Your Boss, Dele Momodu Advises Osinbajo

Ovation Magazine boss, Chief Dele Momodu has urged the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to remain loyal to his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Vice President has been the talk of the town following reports that the president sacked some of his aides.

Although the VP’s camp has denied the reports, some Nigerians have continued to mock and urge the vice president to resign.

Reacting to the current situation, the veteran journalist urged Osinbajo to remain loyal to his boss regardless of the situation.

Recall that President Buhari, on Wednesday, sacked 35 aides working for Osinbajo.

See his tweet below: