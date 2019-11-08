We Will Correct All Our Mistakes: El-Rufai

Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State, on Friday, said his administration would correct its mistakes and uplift the living standard of the people in the next four years.

El-rufai said this when he received some All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the state who visited to congratulate him on his victory at the Court of Appeal in the case challenging the state governorship election results.

“In four years, we will try again; we will prepare and correct our mistakes to do better.

“We will work harder to ensure that we raise the living standard of our people by giving them the opportunity and the quality of that opportunity. ”

“we will work in ensuring that the confidence that people repose on us with this election is not wasted. ”

“I want on behalf of myself and my colleagues, express our gratitude to you for believing in us and making the sacrifices to witness this judgement. “We have never doubted that the elections were free and fair, we have never asked anyone to rig elections and we ensured that we are never rigged out or cheat. ”

We do not want fake mandate and we want the people of Kaduna to properly elect us,” he said.