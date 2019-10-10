It Is Not My Fault You Don’t Understand English: El-rufai Tells Troll

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai is in a good form for trolls as he told a troll on twitter not to attack him for his problems.

The drama started when the governor retweeted a post of one of the presidential media aides, Tolu Ogunlesi calling out Chidi Odinkalu for fake news.

The troll picked holes in the Governor’s comment saying he would use against the politician when he contests for a higher post in Nigeria.

Reacting to this, the governor queried the troll’s understanding of English language. See the exchange below: