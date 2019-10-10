Nigerians React As Regina Daniels Suddenly Clocks 22 From 19

by Valerie Oke
Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko
Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has sparked controversies on Twitter after revelation by her husband, billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko that she’s 22.

The elated husband had shared videos of his wife, to celebrate her 22nd birthday.

The actress had celebrated 18 in 2018 and as expected should be celebrating 19 one but her husband said she is 22, a comment that is currently causing a serious debate on Twitter.

Read Also: I Love You, My Beautiful Wife – Ned Nwoko Pens Birthday Message To Regina Daniels (Photo)

According to many commenters, the actress’ husband has “hiked her age just because he has money and can do whatever he likes”.

See some reactions below

 

Tags from the story
ned nwoko, Regina Daniels
1

You may also like

Blac Chyna Looks Delectable In Gold (PHOTOS)

Producer, Spellz Reveals Why He Gave Tiwa Savage His Hit Song, ‘Ma Lo’

Peace Hyde

Peace Hyde Reacts To H&M Using A Black Child Model Without Styling Her Hair

Nollywood Actress Chika Ike celebrates her Birthday

Celeb Birthday – Actor Mike Ezuruonye Celebrate Birthday Today

Photo: Goldie cries out to quit BBA

Nigerian Soldier shares loved up photo with her Naval Officer husband

Chris Brown Tells U.S Attorney: “Don’t Treat Me Like A Prisoner, I Am Not One”

Di’ja, Falz, Others Turn Up For DJ Cuppy’s 25th ‘Ranch Themed’ Birthday Party

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *