Nigerians React As Regina Daniels Suddenly Clocks 22 From 19

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has sparked controversies on Twitter after revelation by her husband, billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko that she’s 22.

The elated husband had shared videos of his wife, to celebrate her 22nd birthday.

The actress had celebrated 18 in 2018 and as expected should be celebrating 19 one but her husband said she is 22, a comment that is currently causing a serious debate on Twitter.

According to many commenters, the actress’ husband has “hiked her age just because he has money and can do whatever he likes”.

See some reactions below

Regina Daniels was 16 last year and this year she's 22 The only logical Explanation is maybe she was born on February 29, so for the next 4 years she'll be 22. — Lamarr ❁ (@Kinglamar___) October 10, 2019

Guys hustle o so that your money can fast forward your wife's age….too much Nwoko money is now making Regina Daniels feel older. pic.twitter.com/yN7N3NpuNp — 🅰kwa-☪ross bruda⚡ (@TonyWitty1) October 10, 2019

I am not understanding, Regina Daniels was 16 last year, now she’s 22? I thought 17 comes after 16? Is it now 22?🤔🤔 — Chioma 🇳🇬 (@IamChiomaa) October 10, 2019

Regina Daniels was 18 last year, 22 this year. What age will she be next year? Calculate using Pythagoras Theorem pic.twitter.com/rXHVn32W8T — Mr Punk (@IamMrPunky) October 10, 2019

Regina Daniels went from 16 to 22 in a matter of Months. The God of Thanos must have snapped his fingers in her life. — DREYLO (@RealDreylo) October 10, 2019