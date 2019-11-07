Fani Kayode Says Osinbajo Has Been Reduced To A Houseboy

Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has taken to his Twitter handle to highlight 11 solid reasons he feels vice-president Yemi OsinbajoOsinbajo has been reduced to a houseboy in Aso rock, Abuja.

He began with how his chopper crashed weeks to the presidential elections, instead of going to the hospital, he proceeded with the campaign.

Read his epistle below:

1. His helicopter crashed but instead of him to proceed to a hospital, his boss asked him to continue sharing trader money.

2. A SAN and Prof. of Law, yet under him lawlessness is practised: he deputizes for a fellow who has no proof of both primary and secondary education…1/7

3. They took a Bill to the United Kingdom for your boss to sign and publicized it to further humiliate you.

4. As an ERRAND boy, your boss sent a junior Minister to represent him in an event that you were present…

5. A real ERRAND boy… They have removed all your aides from Aso Villa to a rented apartment in Maitama.

6. ERRAND boy, you went and knelt before Abba Kyari to stop the criminal investigation against you…3/7

7. We told you this would happen but you refused to listen. Today, your two bosses, Tinubu and Buhari, are against you.

8. As for your Pastorship, well, we don’t know again…4/7

9. Sorry! With this latest humiliation of taking a document to an ailing man without recourse to you, it serves as a confirmation that you are now a certified ERRAND boy…5/7

10. The latest is that your boss has now sacked 36 of your aides in your office. Are you waiting for them to lock you out of Aguda House before you resign and go back home to Ikenne?…6/7

11. We don’t pity you. You opted for it. While he’s in the United Kingdom he sent you to his village Daura to attend the turning/coronation of an unknown Chief. So sad! We pray you to receive sense.

