Buhari Sacks 35 Aides In Osinbajo’s Office

by Verity Awala

 

President Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly sacked 35 aides working in the office of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

According to Daily Nigerian, Buhari, who is in the UK for a two-week private visit approved the sack of the aides on Tuesday.

Read Also: Fani Kayode Urges Vice President Osinbajo To Resign

Some of the sacked staffs include senior special assistants, special assistants, personal assistants, technical assistants, and some whose appointments were approved in August.

According to the reports, the aides that were sacked were posted out to some line ministries relevant to their designation in October, and that they are expected to be issued with disengagement letters on Wednesday.

This comes many weeks after Buhari asked Osinbajo to seek presidential approvals for agencies under his supervision and also moved the National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP) from the vice-president’s office to a new ministry.

Tags from the story
President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Yemi Osinbajo
0

