Fani Kayode Urges Vice President Osinbajo To Resign

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has urged Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to resign as the second citizen of Nigeria.

Fani Kayode and Osinbajo
This is coming following the recent event whereby chief of staff, Abba Kyari, took a bill to London for President Muhammadu Buhari to pass into law.

Also Read: 2020 Budget: Buhari, Osinbajo Double Cost Of Travels, Feeding To Over N3Abba

The former minister has declared this act as an evidence that the President doesn’t trust his vice, hence, the need for Osinbajo to resign from his position.

See his tweet below:

