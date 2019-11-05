Fani Kayode Urges Vice President Osinbajo To Resign

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has urged Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to resign as the second citizen of Nigeria.

This is coming following the recent event whereby chief of staff, Abba Kyari, took a bill to London for President Muhammadu Buhari to pass into law.

The former minister has declared this act as an evidence that the President doesn’t trust his vice, hence, the need for Osinbajo to resign from his position.

