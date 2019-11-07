Video Of Burna Boy’s Mum Vibing To His Album Surfaces Online

Burnaboy and mom
Burnaboy and mom

Burnaboy is sure lucky to have his mom on his team.

A video has surfaced showing the singer’s mom and his dad vibing to his African Giant album.

This is coming barely hours after model Symbaserothick took to social media to announce that she is now into Burna and no longer into billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote.

Burna since the beginning of this year has been on a win win journey ffrom snagging major awards to headling major shows outside the country.

Watch the video below;

0

