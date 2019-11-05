Igbos Not Happy With Their Position In Nigeria: Ekweremadu

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Monday declared that Igbos are unhappy with their position in Nigeria, adding that there are more than enough reasons for them to be unsatisfied with the system.

Ekweremadu said this during the second Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Memorial Lecture at the Igbariam campus of Chukwiuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

Ekweremadu, who was chairman of the occasion, said this unsatisfaction is the reason why the group are constantly agitating for better.

He said: “Ndigbo have many grouses which have made them not to be satisfied in the system, among which are the distribution of national wealth and infrastructure. This state of affairs does not make South Eat to move forward. There are those, especially the younger generation that believes that the best way forward was separation from the Nigerian state and the actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra.

“This has resulted in agitations getting to a crescendo in recent years. But on the other hand, the school of thought to which I belong, believe that Igbo can actualize their potentials in a structured Nigeria.

“The Igbo, at various fora, have expressed their belief in a united Nigeria, but there is a need for true federalism, separation of powers, structural balance, rotational presidency, issue of local government creation, six-year one tenure for the president, among others.”