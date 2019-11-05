Wild Jubilation In Imo Community As Police Arrest Killer Cultists

There was serious jubilation in a community in Imo community after police arrest killer cultists.

The suspected cultist, Chukwuemeka Ezerie (aka Small Evil) was nabbed in Ilile Autonomous Community in Ohaji Egbema council area of Imo State on Tuesday by operative of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) Unit of the Police Command.

‘Small Evil’ was also arrested alongside three of his gang members in the dreaded Ohaji forest, The Nation reports.

According to the report, ‘Small Evil’ with his fellow cult members last August, allegedly invaded the community and killed five persons, including a retired police officer, Mr. Ukpabi and the immediate-past president-general of the community, Napoleon Amadi in the presence of his little children.

Read Also: Anyone Parading Himself As Kogi Deputy Governor Is An Impostor And Should Be Jailed: Simon Achuba

“During the burial of our late PG on Saturday, we urged the police officers to arrest Small Evil if they want the community to be in peace, a community leader told the news medium.

“To us, it was no use coming here to show force when the perpetrators of evil in the community are walking the streets free.

“To our great surprise, we heard that the boys have been captured alive. So, it’s a thing of joy and great news for all the peace-loving people in Ilile,” he said.