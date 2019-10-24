Anyone Parading Himself As Kogi Deputy Governor Is An Impostor And Should Be Jailed: Simon Achuba

Following the political drama happening in Kogi state which ushered in a new deputy governor, Edward Onoja, the impeached deputy governor of the state, Simon Achuba, has described him as illegal and calls for his immediate arrest.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV, Achuba insisted that he remains the deputy governor of the state because his removal is unconstitutional.

He further added that since the case is already in court, it is wrong for anybody to be parading himself as the deputy governor until the court rules.

Read Also: Pay Us Our Bursary Before Elections, Kogi Students Tell Yahaya Bello

“The idea of being reinstated does not exist. I am the deputy governor and there’s no other one.

“Anybody who is parading himself as the deputy governor is completely an impostor and nothing more. As far as the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is concerned that person must be an imposter and when law enforcement agents are effective, such person should have been arrested and kept in a dungeon for trial.

“There can’t be two deputy governors in a state. There can only be one at a time. The only deputy governor that Kogi State has now is me.

“That the Chief Justice swore in somebody does not give it legality in any way. The action of the State Assembly and everyone who participated in the process will be out to test in court because we are in court already,” he said.