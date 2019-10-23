Pay Us Our Bursary Before Elections, Kogi Students Tell Yahaya Bello

by Eyitemi
“I am the Governor today and Insha Allah, l will return back as the Governor for another four years" - Yahaya Bello
Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello

The National Association of Kogi State Students (NAKOSS) has issued a strong warning to the state governor, Yahaya Bello, over the payment of bursary to its members across the country.

According to Moses Audu, the national president of the group, who spoke on their behalf, he called on the governor to approve the payment before November 16th, date of the next gubernatorial poll in the state.

Read Also: Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello Wins APC Ticket For Second Term

He made this known during a press conference after a meeting of all heads of Kogi students associations held at NAKOSS Secretariat in Lokoja on Tuesday.

“As we have negotiated in the past, we are not unaware of bursary’s screening currently ongoing for all registered Kogi students across the country.

“We are pleading with your Excellency that the screening should be completed and the bursary should be paid in earnest before the November 16 governorship election.

“The screening should be completed as soon as possible so that Kogi students can smile to the election and fully endorse your Excellency.

Tags from the story
Kogi guber, Yahaya Bello
0

You may also like

Ikimi’s Defection Good Riddance – Oshiomhole

Reno Omokri

Nigerians can do better than having a man with a dubious certificate lead them – Omokri

#NigeriaDecides: Buhari orders payment of February salaries to workers to enable them travel to vote

2019: Nigerians Rant About Buhari Appointing Human Rights Lawyer, Festus Keyamo as Campaign Director

Delta: LP Candidate, Ogboru Rejects Gov Poll Result, Heads For Tribunal

Energy Summit: Buhari Seeks Greater Global Cooperation On Climate Change

Tinubu’s Call For My Resignation Harsh – Oyegun

52 Senators Warn Senate Leadership Against Declaring Seats of Defectors Vacant

What Nigerians Are Saying After Akala Withdrew From Governorship Race To Support APC Candidate Would ”Wow” You As A Nigerian

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *