Pay Us Our Bursary Before Elections, Kogi Students Tell Yahaya Bello

The National Association of Kogi State Students (NAKOSS) has issued a strong warning to the state governor, Yahaya Bello, over the payment of bursary to its members across the country.

According to Moses Audu, the national president of the group, who spoke on their behalf, he called on the governor to approve the payment before November 16th, date of the next gubernatorial poll in the state.

He made this known during a press conference after a meeting of all heads of Kogi students associations held at NAKOSS Secretariat in Lokoja on Tuesday.

“As we have negotiated in the past, we are not unaware of bursary’s screening currently ongoing for all registered Kogi students across the country.

“We are pleading with your Excellency that the screening should be completed and the bursary should be paid in earnest before the November 16 governorship election.

“The screening should be completed as soon as possible so that Kogi students can smile to the election and fully endorse your Excellency.