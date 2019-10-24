NYSC Members To Enjoy New Minimum Wage: Minister

The minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare has revealed that members of the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) will enjoy the new minimum wage.

The minister made this known via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, shortly after the Federal Executive Council(FEC) meeting at the state house.

Read Also: 95 Fake Graduates Apprehended By NYSC

“New Minimum Wage: NYSC members to enjoy new minimum wage/ allawee”, he said.

More to follow