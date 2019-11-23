‘Shame On You’ – Actress Etinosa Claps Back At Internet Troll Who Slammed Her

by Michael Isaac
Nollywood's Etinosa Idemudia
Nollywood’s Etinosa Idemudia

Popular Nollywood actress Etinosa has reacted to an Internet Troll who attacked her for her body size.

The Internet troll who dropped a comment on a picture she uploaded asked her to go lose some weight.

She, however, gave the troll an unexpected answer.

READ ALSO – Actress Etinosa Idemudia Receives Mercedes Benz As Gift From Fan In Dubai

The fan has asked her to go reduce her weight and her answer was to list all her achievements even with her size.

Of a truth her answer is proof that the actress was not ready to be brought down by any negative comment.

See Post Here:

Actress Etinosa

    Between the actress and Internet Troll
Tags from the story
Etinosa Idemudia
0

You may also like

NEA Awards 2013: Full List Of Winners

Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim Dances To Victor AD’s Song, ‘Tire’ (Video)

BBNaija: BamBam wins head of house

“I Am The Best Producer In The World” — Davido’s Producer Kiddominant Brags

Actress Funke Akindele’s name removed from Avengers: Infinity War cast

Actress Yvonne Jegede Fawole Announces Her Pregnancy With Lovely New Photo

Simi Slams Lady Who Said All Adekunle Gold’s Songs Sound The Same

Hollywood Mourns As Bond Girl Dies

Suspected herdsmen kidnap businessman in Ondo, demand N5m

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *