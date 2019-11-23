‘Shame On You’ – Actress Etinosa Claps Back At Internet Troll Who Slammed Her

Popular Nollywood actress Etinosa has reacted to an Internet Troll who attacked her for her body size.

The Internet troll who dropped a comment on a picture she uploaded asked her to go lose some weight.

She, however, gave the troll an unexpected answer.

The fan has asked her to go reduce her weight and her answer was to list all her achievements even with her size.

Of a truth her answer is proof that the actress was not ready to be brought down by any negative comment.

See Post Here: