Arsenal’s Woe Continues As They Were Held By Southampton

Arsenal was unable to get maximum three points during their clash with bottom of the table, Southampton, at the Emirates stadium today.

The Gunners twice fell behind and had to rally back through Frenchman, Alexandre Lacassette, who ensured a share of the spoil.

As a result of their uninspiring display today, the now sit 8th on the league table after 12 games.

Also, they now have a paltry 17 points from 12 domestic league matches in the current campaign.

They are now yet to taste victory in their last 5 domestic league matches.