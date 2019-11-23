Nigerian Lady Narrates Experience With EFCC Operatives (Video)

by Michael Isaac

A Nigerian lady has narrated experience with some EFCC Operatives. 

Taking to Instagram, the lady identified as Toyopinkz01 shared an experience she had as she described it as shocking.

She narrated how her privacy was invaded and her house burgled.

Narrating the story, she hinted that the operatives arrived at her place at 5am and saw some cars which were parked in the compound.

In her post, she also pleaded with other celebrities to help her broadcast the issue as it’s a matter of great concern.

Watch The Video Here:

