Mompha Demands N5m From EFCC Over Unlawful Detention

by Valerie Oke

 

Ismaila Mustapha
Mompha

Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha has filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for detaining him beyond the constitutionally stipulated days.

In the suit filed by his lawyers, who include: Mr Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), Ademola Adefolaju, Kolawole Salami and four others, before a High Court of Lagos State, Momoha is demanding the sum of N5 million as damages from the EFCC.

Mompha in the suit is also seeking a court order directing the EFCC to release him unconditionally forthwith from its custody.

There is also an order of perpetual injunction restraining the EFCC or any person whatsoever acting for or on behalf of the agency from arresting and detaining him in relation to the subject of the suit without recourse to due process of law.

