EFCC Responds To Allegations That Mompha Bribed His Way Out Of Custody

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to reports that Dubai-based Nigerian man, Ismaila Mustapha, Mompha bribed his way out of its custody.

Information Nigeria reported that Mompha was arrested by the anti-graft agency on charges of money laundering and internet fraud.

Read Also: Naira Marley Calls Out Mompha, Labels Him ‘Yahoo Boy’ (Video)

A few weeks ago, rumours surfaced online that Mompha had been released after his Instagram page got reactivated weeks after he deactivated it.

Reacting to the development, a Twitter user @azeezsoneye99 asked the EFCC about Mompha’s whereabout.

He tweeted “Where are we on Mompha’s case? I @segalink @channelstv Why did @officialEFCC delete all posts relating to Mompha’s arrest. A random online post reveals that he’s settling (bribing) his way out. Clear the air in this pls @officialEFCC God bless Naija.”

EFCC has now responded saying;

“This information about Mompha “bribing” his way out is false and MUST be disregarded.

“Ismaila Mustapha A.K.A. Mompha is still being remanded on court orders and will soon be arraigned. #SayNoToCorruption #BeAccountable” EFCC tweeted.