Arrest Of Mompha, Lebanese Associate Landmark Achievement Of EFCC: Magu

Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC), has stated that the arrest of a suspected fraudster, Ismail Mustapha and his Lebanese associate, Hamza Koudeh, is a landmark achievement in the fight against fraud other related crimes in the country.

Magu made this known during an interactive session with stakeholders at the Lagos Zonal office of the Commission on Thursday.

He said: “The recent arrest of a social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, and his Lebanese collaborator, Hamza Koudeih, for their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud and money laundering remain a landmark achievement of the EFCC.

“I make bold to tell you that these arrests have further confirmed our commitment to the anti-graft war, while also sending a red alert to potential internet fraudsters.

I am sure you will be greatly shocked to know that five wristwatches valued at over N60million were recovered from the suspected internet fraudster, Mompha, at the point of arrest.

“Investigation has also revealed that he operates 51 bank accounts in Nigeria with which he acquires properties in Dubai and had laundered about N14billion through a firm known as Ismalob Global Investments Limited.

“His accomplice, Koudeih, also has two firms namely: THK Services Limited and CHK properties Limited with which he has allegedly laundered about N19billion. Koudeih lives in a $5million per annum suite at the Eko Atlantic Pearl Tower, Victoria Island Lagos. “