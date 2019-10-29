EFCC Arrests Mompha’s Collaborator, Two Others Over Alleged Money Laundering

by Eyitemi Majeed
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC) have announced the arrest of a foreign collaborator of Ismaila Mustapha(Mompha) with items believed to be charms, living in a 1.8bn per year luxurious suit.

According to Mr. Mohammed Rabo, Head of the EFCC’s Lagos zonal office, he gave the name of the collaborator as Hamza Koudei, a Lebanese national.

“Hamza Koudeih was arrested over the weekend at the Eko Atlantic Pearl Tower, Victoria Island, Lagos, where he occupied one of the luxury suites. It cost about $5 million annually as rent to maintain the luxury suite.

“EFCC operatives had a fierce battle arresting him because his apartment was fortified with triple reinforced fireproof door and closed-circuit television cameras.”

“Investigations have also revealed that Mompha uses a firm known as Ismalob Global Investments Ltd to perpetrate about N14 billion in money laundering, while Hamza also operates two firms namely, THK Services Ltd and CHK properties Ltd to launder about N19billion.”

Photo below:

 

 

