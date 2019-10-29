‘Marlians For Life’ – Wizkid Declares Support For Naira Marley

Afro music star, Wizkid has caught the attention of Naira Marley’s Marlians with his new post on Instagram.

The Starboy singer, who recently shared an artwork of himself and Naira Marley locking fists in the air, has declared his support for Naira Marley’s fans.

In the photo, he wrote: “Marlians for life.”

It’s no news that Naira Marley has been charged to court for cybercrime and other related offences; the case, however, has been adjourned till December.

