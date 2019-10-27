EFCC Arrests ‘Fake Magu’ Trying To Defraud NDDC Directors

The Port Harcourt zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has announced the arrest of a man suspected of using the name of the chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu to blackmail directors of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Wilson Uwujaren, the commission’s spokesman, made this known in a statement, adding that Robert Swem Terfa, the suspect, sought bribes from the NDDC officials to “kill phantom corruption investigations” against them.

Terfa was arrested in Juanita Hotel, Port Harcourt, where he was holding a meeting with some NDDC directors over a “phoney offer to remove their names from the list of individuals being investigated by the commission”.

The suspect was said to be representing Magu, assuring the directors that their names would be removed from an NDDC audit ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.