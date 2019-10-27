EFCC Arrests ‘Fake Magu’ Trying To Defraud NDDC Directors

by Verity Awala
Efcc chairman
Ibrahim Magu

The Port Harcourt zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has announced the arrest of a man suspected of using the name of the chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu to blackmail directors of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Wilson Uwujaren, the commission’s spokesman, made this known in a statement, adding that Robert Swem Terfa, the suspect, sought bribes from the NDDC officials to “kill phantom corruption investigations” against them.

Read Also: EFCC Acknowledges Receipt Of ‘Bullion Van’ Petition Against Tinubu

Terfa was arrested in Juanita Hotel, Port Harcourt, where he was holding a meeting with some NDDC directors over a “phoney offer to remove their names from the list of individuals being investigated by the commission”.

The suspect was said to be representing Magu, assuring the directors that their names would be removed from an NDDC audit ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tags from the story
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, Swem Terfa
0

You may also like

Ondo Suspends Okada Operations In Akure

[Video] “All Igbos That Vote Agbaje Would Perish In The Lagoon Within 7 Days” – Oba Of Lagos

Breaking News: Over 200 Feared Dead As Bomb Blast Hits Abuja

Despite corruption charges, Uzor Kalu receives chieftancy title in Daura

Niger Reads Riot Act To Workers, Says Late Comers, Absentees Will Be Sacked

Police Arrest 4 For Illegal Revenue Collection In Enugu

Police Arrests Two Suspects Who Hijacked School Bus In Nyanya, Abuja

New ways to go jail in Nigeria

Campaign With Religious Sentiments Attracts A Fine Of N1m – INEC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *