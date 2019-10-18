Why EFCC Is Considering Rehabilitating ‘Yahoo Boys’: Magu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed its plans to rehabilitate internet fraudsters,  known popularly as Yahoo Yahoo boys.

This was made known by Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the commission, while delivering a paper entitled, ‘Strategic change administration and innovation to curb corruption in Nigeria’, at the third all administrators national conference of the Chartered Institute of Administration, in Lagos, on Thursday.

According to Magu, these Yahoo Yahoo boys can be of use to the agency in the future, if they are rehabilitated.

Magu said, “So if you carry money from Nigeria and escape to Ghana, we will just call the men in Ghana and say, ‘arrange this man and keep him for me’,” he said.

“This is what the Yahoo-Yahoo boys like to do. But we are planning to rehabilitate them because they can be useful to us in the future.”

