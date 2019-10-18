Asisat Oshoala Scores As Barcelona Romps To Victory In UWCL

by Olayemi Oladotun

Super Falcons Star, Asisat Oshoala opened the scoring for Barcelona in the sixth minute of the game and provided the assist for the third goal as the home side beat the visitors who had another Nigerian, Ogbiagbevha, in their team.

The goal was Asisat Oshoala’s second Champions League goal for Barcelona following her strike in the final of the competition against Olympic Lyon last season.

The 5-0 win leaves the Spanish Ladies with a healthy advantage to take to Belarus for the second leg of the UEFA Women Champions League Round of 16 in two weeks.

