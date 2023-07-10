‘Suffering Awaits PDP Supporters Controlled By Stomach Infrastructure’ – Aisha Yesufu

Staunch supporter of Peter Obi, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Aisha Yesufu says “50 years in the wilderness” is on the line for supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Yesufu who disclosed this via Twitter on Monday, slammed the supporters of the PDP over what she described as their sense of entitlement.

The human rights activist alleged that “the PDP supporters would always be controlled by stomach infrastructure and would do things based on what is in it for them,” claiming it is the reason they were always quick to denigrate honest work.

READ ALSO: Delta Youths Group Flogs Girls For Indecent Dressing

The social critic added that they think Nigerians owe them, coupled with the feeling that they were entitled to their votes.

“PDP supporters will always be controlled by stomach infrastructure and will do things based on what is in it for them. Reason they are quick to denigrate honest work.

“Worse is their sense of entitlement to Nigerians’ votes. They feel Nigerians owe them. 50 years in the wilderness is loading for them,” she tweeted.