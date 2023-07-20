Tinubu Considers Ex-Gov. Ganduje For APC’s National Chairmanship Position

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, immediate past Governor of Kano State, has been tipped to be the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Daily Trust reliably gathered on Wednesday.

Information Nigeria reports that Ganduje, was at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where he met with the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and three APC Governors.

The former governor is projected to be named interim National Chairman of the ruling party pending the Party’s convention later this year.

Recall that on Sunday, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the Party’s National Chairman, tendered his resignation in response to a plot to depose him.

Iyiola Omisore, the National Secretary also resigned.

Ganduje will however succeed the Party’s Deputy National Chairman, Abubakar Kyari, who was named acting chair on Monday.

Reports reveal that on Tinubu’s way back from the African Union (AU) meeting in Kenya on Monday, he expressed interest in making Ganduje the Party’s chairman.

As a result, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, who is the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), was contacted to secure the support of his colleagues and other key stakeholders.

Uzodinma met with Ganduje on Tuesday, and they both met with President Tinubu yesterday, as well as Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun.

A source at the Villa, said Ganduje’s selection was finalised during the meeting. Following that, President Buhari, three governors, and Ganduje met with Vice President Kashim Shettima.

“It was on Monday that the issue of making Ganduje the chairman of the party started when the chairman of the PGF met with him in Abuja. Uzodinma told the former Kano State governor of the president’s intention to make him the Party’s chairman,” the source said.