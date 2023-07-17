Kyari Emerges Acting APC Chair, Announces Adamu, Omisore’s Resignation

The Deputy National Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Kyari, Monday, emerged the Party’s National Chairman.

The development confirms the reported resignation of the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu on Sunday.

Information Nigeria reports that Kyari succeeded Adamu as the Party’s Chairman after a National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja.

In a chat with journalists after the NWC meeting, Kyari formally announced the resignation of Adamu and Iyiola Omisore as National Secretary.

According to him, in line with the Party’s constitution, the Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter will serve as the acting National Secretary of the APC.

Information Nigeria gathered that Adamu was absent from the NWC meeting, while Omisore stormed out of the meeting.

Kyari, who represented Borno North Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly, presided over the APC NWC meeting.