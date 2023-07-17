Free WiFi Exposes Passwords Of Bank Accounts – Expert Warns

Information security expert, David Dada, has issued warning to gadget users who use the internet through free WiFi unknowingly that it expose their passwords and other important bank details to hackers.

Dada explained that the basics of securing online transactions are to avoid logging in to free WiFi in public places as it threatens every user’s privacy.

The information security expert who made the revelation on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, further noted that he could set up what he described as the ‘evil twin’ network and make it accessible, adding that users who would quickly be drawn to it are giving up something in exchange unknowingly.

He said: “When you are using unsecured WiFi, a lot of your transactions have been spoofed by someone else, and somebody else is watching what you are doing.

“You go to the supermarket, you go to the airport, you go to public places, and you see unsecured WiFi, and you decide to log in. The moment you log on to that, it is very dangerous.

READ MORE: Hackers Take Over Ogun State Govt. Website

“When you see free WiFi, you are actually paying for it in a way. I give you free internet, but I am going to take your information.

“I am gonna take your passwords, your username, and tokens, and I will store it somewhere. You get off my network, I go somewhere and pick all the things in your bank accounts, and I go home, and you can’t trace me anywhere.”

“The moment you get onto that free WiFi, you have excluded all security for your phone, so it is safer to stay away from it,” he added.