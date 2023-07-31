Tinubu Won’t Regret Nominating Me As Minister, Wike Tells Senate

The immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said that President Bola Tinubu won’t regret nominating him to serve as a minister in his cabinet.

Wike made this known during the screening of ministerial nominees before the Senate on Monday.

The leader of the G-5 took a bow after the Senate cleared him for ministerial role on Monday, July 31, 2023.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Wike is the only chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ministerial list of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration sent by the President to the Senate last Thursday.

Wike told the Senators that during his time as governor of the oil-rich state from May 2015 to May 2023, he started and completed many projects to improve the infrastructure of the state and that he invited politicians across party lines to commission them.

READ MORE: Wike, El-Rufai Included As Senate Unveils President Tinubu’s Ministerial List (FULL LIST)

“These things can be achieved if you are committed, if you have passion for the job,” Wike told the lawmakers.