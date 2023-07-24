“Totally Unacceptable In Islam” – Ali Nuhu Slams Davido For Endorsing His Signee’s ‘Offensive’ Video

Popular Nollywood actor, Ali Nuhu, has taken to social media to slam Davido over the controversial video of the singer’s signee, Logos Olori’s new single ‘Jaye Lo.’

Recall that Davido and his signee, Logos Olori stirred mixed reactions online after sharing a short clip of the music video which captured people praying and dancing in front of a mosque, on Twitter.

Reacting via his Instagram page, Nuhu said the act portrayed in the video was “totally unacceptable in Islam.”

The actor urged Davido to pull down the video and apologise to Muslims for “hurting” them.

He wrote, “I just came across the controversial video by @davido, as much we want to be creative in our various fields, we should learn to respect other people’s religion, culture and tradition.

“This is totally unacceptable in Islam. You should pull down that video and apologise for hurting the entire Muslim ummah.”