Tribunal: APC’s Final Address Calculated To Intimidate Judiciary, Threaten National Peace – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to intimidate the judiciary and trigger crisis in the country.

Information Nigeria had reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had asked the election tribunal to dismiss the petition seeking to nullify his election on the grounds that he did not secure 25 percent of lawful votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Counsel to Tinubu, Wole Olanipekun had said the misinterpretation of the 37th State could lead to to chaos and anarchy.

But in a reactive statement, Debo Ologunagba, PDP’s spokesperson, on Monday, said the threat of a crisis and anarchy by the president is not only subversive but an affront to democratic order and an assault on the corporate existence of the nation.

“It is alarming and disturbing that the APC externalized to the public, their final written address in which they also threatened national peace if the court upholds the clear provisions of section 134 of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) with regard to the mandatory and statutory requirements for which a candidate in a presidential election can be declared winner.

“The threats, either through counsel or officials of the APC are calculated to intimidate and harass the judiciary and indeed Nigerians.

READ ALSO: FCT 25%: Misinterpretation Of 37th State Can Lead To Anarchy, Chaos – Tinubu Asks Tribunal To Dismiss ‘Woeful’ Petition

“The PDP holds that the clear intent of the APC is to blackmail the court and emasculate the independence of the judiciary to discharge its duties in accordance with the dictates of the law.

“This action is ostensibly to set the stage to orchestrate violent crisis in various parts of the country with the intention to further blackmail the PEPC.

“We ask, why is the APC externalizing their final written address to the public? Is the APC being pre-emptive and now seeks to heighten tension, subvert the judicial process and trigger anarchy, having realized the weakness of their case before the PEPC?

“The PDP however cautions and emphasizes that Nigeria is a country of rule of law. The statutory requirements for a winner in a presidential election as provided by the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and the electoral act, 2022 are clear and unambiguous,” the statement read.

Ologunagba further asked the APC to respect the provisions of the law and allow the judiciary discharge its duties independently, without threats, intimidation and coercion.

“Contrary to the doomsday claims of the APC and its lawyers, upholding the provisions of the constitution and the laws at this point will rather promote peace and stability in the polity, deepen our democracy and engender confidence in the institution of the judiciary,” the PDP added.