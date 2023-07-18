Unstoppable Tobi Amusan Wins Gyulai Istan Memorial Women’s 100m Hurdles

World and Commonwealth Games champion Tobi Amusan, on Tuesday raced to her fourth consecutive victory in 2023, clocking 12.35secs (-0.5) in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Gyulai István Memorial meet in Hungary.

Amusan lastest victory came after the Ogun state-born athlete ran her previous best at the Ostrava Golden Spike Meet in June with a time of 12.47 seconds, which is a significant improvement over her current world record of 12.06 seconds.

However, Amusan set a new season’s best time of 12.34 seconds on Sunday, July 16, to win the women’s 100-meter hurdles competition at the Silesia Diamond League competition in Poland.

Tobi Amusan’s win at the Gyulai Istan Memorial Women’s 100m Hurdles earlier today, July 18, means that the Nigerian athlete has won three world athletics events in 2023 aside from retaining her national title in Benin City, Edo state, earlier this month after reaching the finish line in 12.70secs.

At the Gyulai István Memorial meet in Hungary on Tuesday, the Nigerian outperformed the American team of Lay-Lay Johnson and Nia Ali, who came in second and third, respectively, in 12.41 and 12.50 seconds, with little over a month until the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The Gyulai Istvan Memorial is the sixth and final Gold competition on the World Athletics Continental Tour of this season.