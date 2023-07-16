Tobi Amusan Sets New Record, Wins Silesia Diamond League Women’s 100m Hurdles

World record holder, Tobi Amusan, on Sunday, won the 100m women’s hurdles at the 2023 Silesia Diamond League.

Amusan finished the race in 12.34 seconds to break the meet record, defeating American Kendra Harrison who came a close second with a time of 12.35s, while 2019 world champion Nia Ali of USA finished third with 12.38s.

The win puts her in a strong position of confidence ahead of next month’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

READ MORE: Tobi Amusan Emerges 100m Hurdle National Champion For 4th Time

Speaking on the victory in Poland, Amusan disclosed that she was battling injuries in her hamstring and knee but she’s happy with the victory.

“One race at a time, my coach has always told me that, and I’m happy to have finished here with another season’s best and the meeting record,” she said in a Facebook post.

“All Glory to God and a big shout out (to) my coach and my entire team as well as my ever-supportive fans.”