UTME Fraud: “Temper Justice With Mercy” – Mmesoma Ejikeme Appeals To JAMB As She Appears Before House Of Reps Members (Video)

Anambra State pupil, Ejikeme Mmesoma, has apologized to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for forging her Unfied Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

Mmesoma tendered an apology to the examination board when she appeared before an ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives investigating the alleged result forgery.

Speaking directly to the JAMB registrar, Ishaq Oloyede and top directors of the board who also appeared before the committee, the 19 year old student pleaded for leniency for the ban imposed on her to be lifted.

“Permit me to use this medium to tender this letter of apology with a heavy heart….I deeply and sincerely admit that I ignorantly got my JAMB result from another portal which was not JAMB portal.

“But in the course of this, I lambasted JAMB solidly standing my ground that I obtained my result from JAMB portal. I apologize for all the apportioned blame and all the pain I have caused.

“I want to emphasize that ignorance played a significant role in my misguided action. I learnt a clear understanding of the far-reaching consequences and the impact of my actions would have.

“Words cannot adequately describe the depths of pain I feel for letting you down. This is the first time in my life in my academic studies that I would be accused of any form of misbehaviour, not to talk of forgery.

“It is not in my character and personality, therefore I plead for leniency and forgiveness for my misconduct. I want to emphasize my commitment to making amends,” she said.

While speaking, the JAMB registrar insisted that Mmesoma deliberately conspired with other actors to forge the result. Oloyede stated that JAMB has shut down over eight UTME centers that have been found wanting for infractions relating to result manipulation.

Watch video below: