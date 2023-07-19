Rema Features In Commercial With NBA Legend, Michael Jordan

Afrobeats sensation, Rema has linked up with NBA legend, Michael Jordan for a new commercial.

In the star-studded photo, Rema alongside Chicago Bulls legend, Jordan could be seen posing with several NBA players for the “JUMPMAN 23” advert.

Some of the iconic stars in the commercial included Luka Doncic, Gabby Williams, Teyana Taylor, Ryota Brown, Zion Williamson, and Jayson Tatum.

They each contributed a unique style that is an expression of their talent, inspiration, and enthusiasm.

Recall that in February, Rema had alongside Burna Boy and Tems headlined the NBA All-star game halftime show.

The Afrobeats-themed event which took place in Utah, United States of America saw the trio further spread the ‘gospel’ of Africa’s most popular music genre on the global stage.

See photos below: