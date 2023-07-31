Wizkid Becomes First African Artist To Bag BRIT Billion Award

Grammy award-winning Nigerian artist, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has become the first African musician to earn the BRIT Billion award for over 1 billion streams in the United Kingdom (UK).

The Starboy boss was presented with the award after his sold-out show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday.

Wizkid has sold millions of units in the UK, including Drake’s ‘One Dance’ featuring him (Wizkid) and Kyla which is certified six times Platinum for selling over 3.6 units.

‘Energy’ with Skepta and ‘Essence’ with Tems are certified Platnum while ‘Come Closer’ with Drake, and ‘Brown Skin Girl’ with Beyoncé are certified Gold.

Wizkid’s fourth studio album ‘Made In Lagos’ is also certified Gold in UK.