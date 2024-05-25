I Took Break From Acting Because I Was Perceived As A ‘Bad Guy’ – Segun Arinze

Segun Arinze, a veteran actor, has revealed why he took break from acting.

The Nollywood actor recounted his experience in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, posted on Instagram on Thursday.

Arinze talked about his achievement in the Nollywood film Silent Night (1996), which helped him become famous for his portrayal of Black Arrow.

However, he also discussed how being portrayed as a bad guy in films harmed his mental health and forced him to take a break from acting.

“There was a time I took a hiatus from acting when people were casting in that mold of bad boy, bad boy and it began to affect my psyche and all that,” Arinze said.

He also spoke to Chude for the first about his divorce from the popular actress, Anne Njemanze.

“I stayed out of marriage after the first one collapsed. I stayed out for like 12 years before I remarried,” he said.

Watch the interview below…