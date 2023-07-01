‘You’re Not Abacha Or Buhari, Let Nnamdi Kanu Go – Ejimakor Tells Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has been warned not to dwell on the path of late Military Head of State, Sani Abacha and former President Muhammadu Buhari over their stance on self-determination.

Aloy Ejimakor, the Special Counsel to the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu said, Tinubu should release the supreme leader of the agitator and not toll the path of Abacha and Buhari.

Ejimakor disclosed this in a series of tweets on Saturday, noting that the legitimacy of Tinubu’s administration would be called into question if he refuses to enforce a judgement.

According to Ejimakor: “Dear Mr President: It boomerangs when the State (in this case: the President) fails to enforce a Judgment (domestic or foreign) against the State, just because it’s against the State.

“Whenever this happens, the legitimacy of the State is called into question. #FreeMNK, Now. Pursued by Abacha, President Tinubu went into exile in 1994 & in April 1997, he declared ‘I don’t believe in #OneNigeria’.

“In 1998, he returned to Nigeria after Abacha’s death. Mr President, you once demanded Self Determination. You’re not an Abacha or a Buhari. #FreeMNK.”

The detention of Nnamdi Kanu by operative of Department Of State Security, DSS, has triggered controversies within the south eastern part of Nigeria, calling for his release.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA reported that Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, tasked the Federal Government to release the detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The group believed that the appointment of new service chiefs by President Bola Tinubu might be meaningless without the freedom of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).