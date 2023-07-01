Police Parade Father For Killing 35-Year-Old Son, 268 Others In Akwa-Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has paraded one Aniekan James, a native of Ikot Ndot village in Ukanafun Local Government of the state, for allegedly murdering his only son, 35 years old, Odudu Aniekan James.

The State Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durusinmi while parading the suspect along with 268 others arrested for various offences on Friday, said Aniekan James had been a habitual murderer who committed similar murders in Lagos and Abia States.

The police boss said the suspect was arrested on the 16th of June, 2023 by the operatives of the Ukanafun Police Division.

“On 16/06/2023, one Aniekan James of Ikot Ndot village in Ukanafun L.G.A was arrested by Ukanafun Division for shooting his 35 years old only son who has been having a war of words with him, one Odudu Aniekan James. The suspect is a habitual murderer who has committed murders in Lagos and Aba Abia State.”

The commissioner also paraded the abductor of a Vice Chancellor of a private university who was kidnapped on his way home by his former domestic staff sacked for criminal tendencies.

He said the remaining kidnap ransom of over N2 million and the Toyota Corolla used for the operation was also recovered, while the VC has been reunited with his family.

According to the commissioner, “On the 14th of April 2023, at about 10:30 am, the Vice-chancellor of a private University in the State was kidnapped on his way home.

“Two days later, being the 16th, in a prompt and discreet investigation, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command, arrested one Prince Thursday Okon, a former domestic staff of the VC, sacked because of his criminal tendencies who masterminded the kidnapping and two of his gang members, Saviour Sunday Luke and Richard Friday, all of Ikot Ebam Village in Mkpan Enin LGA.

“The sum of one million, two hundred and seventy thousand naira cash was recovered as part of the ransom paid, while two hundred and fifty thousand naira was left in one of the suspect’s accounts. The Toyota Corolla used for the operation was also recovered. The VC has been reunited with his family,” he stated.

Also, paraded was a suspected ritualist, one Edu Udeme Ime who was arrested by operatives of the Quick Response Squad of command with a human skull.

“On 15/05/2023 at about 8:05:pm one Edu Udeme Ime of Mbak Etoi village, Uyo was arrested at Urua Ekpa Junction by the command’s Quick Response Squad for being in possession of a human skull. The suspect could not give a reasonable explanation as to why he was in possession of a human but only name the ring leader who is a ritualist,” the commissioner said.