Davido Performs At Afro Nation Portugal Amid Pregnancy Scandal (Video)

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on Friday night thrilled the crowd at the Afro-Nation festival in Portugal with an impressive performance.

Recall that Davido was accused of impregnating two foreign-based women, Anita Brown and Ivanna Bay, despite being married to his long-time girlfriend, Chioma Rowland.

READ ALSO: “Peruzzi Slept With Davido’s Wife, Chioma” – Anita Alleges, Says She’s Coming To Nigeria Soon

Davido who seemed unbothered about the ongoing drama between the alleged side chics has failed to address the allegation.

Regardless of the situation, Davido still gave a stunning performance at the Afro-Nation Portugal and the audience could be heard screaming in excitement.

Watch video below: