“The Way You Burnt That Woman Is The Way Ancestors Will Burn Your Future To Ashes” – Seun Kuti

Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti, has reacted after some yet to be identified youths in Cross Rivers State set a woman known as Madam Martina Okey Itagbor, ablaze over alleged witchcraft.

INFORMATION NIGERIA had reported that Itagbor, who is a member of the Catholic Women’s Organisation (CWO), was burnt to death by 14 youths led by Christopher Sunday Mbey after another woman at CWO, accused her of killing her two sons who died in a fatal accident.

It was gathered that the deceased was brutally murdered by youths of Old Netim in the Akamkpa Local Government Area of the state in front of the village Catholic church while a CWO meeting was taking place inside.

Reacting via his Instagram page, Seun Kuti condemned the horrible incident and questioned if being a witch is against the Nigerian constitution.

The singer also prayed that the culprits will suffer the same fate in the future and urged those lynching people to act in the same manner when religious leaders rape minors.

He said, “The way you all burnt that old woman is the way the ancestors will burn your future to ashes. The violence of the children of Abraham must be stopped in Africa. Y’all should move to the Middle East na, it is not that serious. Where in our constitution does it say one can’t be a witch? Even if it’s true! You haven’t burnt your pastors for raping children.

“You haven’t burnt ur imams for raping children, what right do u have to keep lynching people u believe represent African spirituality? I hope I see this thing happening live one day, na me go single-handedly teach una lesson. When evil is trying to be righteous.”