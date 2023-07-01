Aboru Aboye: “She Believes She’s Above Everyone, God” – Funmi Aragbaye Slams Tope Alabi For Using Ifa Worshippers’ Term In Church

Veteran gospel singer and current Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Gospel Musician Association of Nigeria, Funmi Aragbaye, has slammed popular gospel singer, Tope Alabi, for her controversial use of ‘aboru aboye,’ a term commonly associated with Ifa worshippers.

Recall that Alabi had many talking following the viral video showing her singing a song in a Church using words associated with Ifa worshippers.

Reacting to the controversy trailing the recent viral video, Aragbaye said Alabi is behaving as if she is above God.

In an exclusive phone chat with The Punch, Aragbaye stated that Alabi believes she is above everyone and even God.

She said, ”Tope Alabi believes she is above everyone and God. She is not a member of GOMAN, nor is she a member of any other gospel association. She believes she is too much for it. She doesn’t belong to anyone; she is neither here nor there.

“The current state of the country is why many act the way they do. People take God for granted for being so merciful. Many people today are just worshipping God with their mouths; it doesn’t come from their hearts.

“If you speak with Pastor Bola Are, she will tell you the same thing. Most people preaching do not know what they are preaching about. They emerged from nowhere onto the scene.”

Aragbaye, whose 1990’s Mo Gbo Ipe Olorun (Divine Call) was an instant hit, blamed the media for Alabi’s success, saying despite ”fumbling for many years, the media continues to promote her.”