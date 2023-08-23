23-Year-Old Man Remanded For Killing Six-Year-Old Younger Brother

A 23-year-old man identified as, Kingsley Bassey, has been remanded at the Kirikiri Custodial Centre for allegedly killing his 6-year-old brother while under the influence of drugs.

The suspect was arrested by the police and brought before the Yaba Magistrates’ Court presided over by Magistrate Patrick Nwaka on one count of murder.

The prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the defendant committed the crime on May 29, 2023, around 8.30am at No. 3, Poultry Road, Meiran, Lagos State.

According to Nurudeen, the offence is contrary to Section 222 and punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The charge read, “That you, Kingsley Bassey, on May 29, 2023, around 8.30 am at No. 3, Poultry Road, Meiran, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did unlawfully kill one six-year-old (name withheld) by hitting his head on the ground and thereby, committed an offence contrary to Section 222 and punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.”

The defendant’s plea was, however, not taken.

Nurudeen prayed the court to remand the defendant pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

The magistrate ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Kirikiri Custodial Centre.

He also adjourned the case till August 21, 2023.