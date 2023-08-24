72-Year-Old Man Arraigned For Driving Tractor Into Lagos Market, Destroys N320M Property

The Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday, arraigned a tractor driver, identified as Isiaka Abdullahi, for allegedly damaging some properties owned by two businessmen, worth N320m in the Ikorodu area of the State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the 72-year-old man was arraigned before Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun of Yaba Magistrates’ Court on four counts of willful damage.

According to Punch, the prosecutor, ASP Amedu Adoga, said Abdulahi committed the offence on December 1, 2022, when he drove his tractor into Mile 13 Owode Elede Market.

Adoga told the court that the defendant destroyed the property of Adewale Teluwo valued at N300m.

He added that Abdulah on the same date, time and place, destroyed bananas belonging to one Garba Muhammed of Seriki Plantain Market, valued at N20m.

The prosecutor, however, explained that the offences contravened Sections 411, 350, 52 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

READ MORE: Court Remands 23-Year-Old Labourer For Allegedly Stealing ‘Ponmo’

The charge read in part, “That you, Isiaka Abdulahi, and others now at large, on December 1, 2022, at Mile 13 Owode Elede along Ikorodu Road, Lagos, within the magisterial district of this court did conspire to commit felony to wit; wilful damage to property of one Adewale Teluwo valued at N300m, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria 2015.

“That you, Isiaka Abdulahi, and others now at large, on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did wilfully destroy bananas belonging to one Garba Muhammed of Seriki Plantain Market, valued at N20m, by driving a caterpillar into the premises of Mile 13 Owode Elede Market, Ikorodu, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.”

Meanwhile, Abdullahi, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Olatunbosun granted him bail in the sum of N5m with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till November 20, 2023.